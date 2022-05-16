Top Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter, Priscy, and popular singer Kizz Daniel, have sparked dating rumours

A video of Priscy and Kizz Daniel together in London made the rounds on social media and it raised reactions from fans

While some people noted that Priscy and Kizz might be an item, others seemed to think otherwise and shared their views

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla (Priscy) and talented singer, Kizz Daniel, have got fans talking on social media.

Rumours started to make the rounds online that the father of two and the actress’ 21-year-old daughter are dating.

It all started when a video of Priscy and Kizz together in London made the rounds on social media.

Fans react to rumours of Kizz Daniel dating Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy. Photos: @kizzdaniel, @its.priscy

The video which was posted by @Cutiejulls and sighted by Legit.ng garnered a number of interesting reactions by Nigerians. See the clip below:

Nigerians react to rumours of Priscy Ojo and Kizz Daniel dating

After the video of Kizz Daniel with Priscy went viral online, it sparked a debate with Nigerians sharing their views on if they think they are dating or not. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ladyayekua:

“They’re both single adults!!!!!”

Khocomoney:

“Wow they would look so cute together.”

Patonyin:

“What of his “bestie” that had the twins for him. They’re not together?”

Jacyntambachu:

“If he decides to have plenty baby mamas like Davido and co, that’s his decision. Kiss Daniel is an adult likewise Iyabo’s daughter. They are both single.”

Naaomi247:

“I hope priscy knows what she's doing? Kiss Daniel that is stingy, she should go and ask chidinma how far! That's why chidinma japa from him o! Priscy should better shine her eyes o!”

Gloreey_:

“Why are you dragging only her? Drag kizz Daniel too, the one who has a family to be loyal to.”

Hmm.

