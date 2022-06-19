Nollywood’s Funsho Adeolu has gotten social media users gushing over his impressive and energetic dance moves

The veteran film star was recently spotted busting moves to singer Asakemusic’s latest single, Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)

The video sparked reactions from members of the online community with many pointing out how the actor is still so energetic

Nollywood movie star Funsho Adeolu has impressed his fans on social media and proven to them that he’s still in touch with the latest trends in town.

The movie star was recently spotted showing off his dance moves as people around him watched in amazement.

Video of veteran actor Funsho Adeolu whining body to Asake's new song surfaces. Photo: @funshoadeolu/@asakemusic

Adeolu wasn’t just showing off his moves to any regular song as Asakemusic’s latest single, Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) was heard playing in the background.

Watch the clip as spotted on social media below:

Social media users react

Apart from the actor’s moves, some social media users who reacted couldn’t help but point out the flexibility of his body.

Read some of their comments below:

tolahuncho4pf said:

"Daddy Funsho is so energetic ."

officialibidun said:

"Which kind dance be this ."

olaniikemii said:

"Bro Funsho adeolu refuse to leave the street."

____ask_of_widespread said:

"Song wey I don hear pass person wey sing ham …. Na only the song I they listen to since when them don drop ham."

derin_yemi said:

"The song no too make like that abeg."

Actor Funsho Adeolu and wife wow fans with impressive dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Funsho Adeolu, and his wife, Victoria, left fans gushing over them on social media.

The movie star and his wife showed great strength and agility after participating in a popular TikTok dance challenge.

The celebrity couple’s dance video was quite impressive and numerous fans praised them for it while celebrating their marriage.

One social media user who reacted wrote:

“Vicky I no gree o. You used to win dancing competition at every lit programme. Show him the Molusi stuff you are made of.”

Another wrote:

"Woo, she really tried to match all your steps. Get her the best valentine gift ever."

