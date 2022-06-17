Top talent manager Olanrewaju Alaka has taken to social media to announce his disengagement from crossdresser James Brown

Alaka in a signed statement assured that both parties agreed to part ways and move on to the next phase of their individual careers

Nigerians on social media had different things to say with many expressing satisfaction that the two went their separate ways without any messy drama

Controversial crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor better known as James Brown is no longer under the management of top talent manager, Olanrewaju Alaka aka Laerrryblue.

Alaka recently took to his official Instagram page with a statement announcing the end of their working relationship.

Crossdresser James Brown part ways with manager. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@laerryblue

Source: Instagram

According to the manager, both parties have worked together for over a year and have built “formidable relationships and partnerships with top brands and stakeholders in and outside Nigeria.”

Alaka, however, added that he and Brown have come to a mutual decision to part ways and move on to the next stage of their individual careers.

The manager mentioned that he is proud of their achievements together as he wished the crossdresser well in future.

Read the full statement below:

A visit to the crossdresser's Instagram page shows that he equally posted the same statement.

See his post below:

Social media users react

rhodasgrill said:

"I like the fact that the contract ended positively ."

favour_ojor said:

"James has prolly grown bigger than their management."

betty_afolami said:

" and it wasn’t on toxic grounds we love to see it."

ukjapawaka said:

" At least it's not messy."

fav__baby123 said:

"It hasn’t been easy with shim."

