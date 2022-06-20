Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again extended his generosity to his DMW crew members

The Stand Strong crooner recently showed off 15 sets of customised diamond-studded 30BG pendants

Davido revealed that he had the pendants done for his ‘gang’ as he shared the video online and fans have reacted to it

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again caused a buzz online over his big display of generosity to his crew members.

The DMW boss, who is known to be a great lover of diamond jewellery, recently went all out to get customised pendants for his crew members.

In a video shared on the singer’s Instagram stories, Davido flaunted about 15 diamond-plated customised 30BG pendants.

Davido makes customised 30BG pendants for crew. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the singer shared more insight and noted that the pendants were made for his ‘gang’.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Internet users react to Davido getting customised 30BG pendants for crew

Davido’s grand gesture to his crew members was met with a lot of reactions from social media users. A number of them praised the Stand Strong crooner. Read what they had to say below:

Unclemayor_comedy:

“I no see juju own oo.”

Forexprotradingacademy:

“I respect this guy for a reason. 001 for a reason. ”

Fo_fragrance:

“Not Baddest for nothing, e Dey show abi e no Dey show❤️.”

Chiflex123:

“.”

Quintixfantacy:

“15 pieces .. Now that’s how bosses do ❤️.”

Iamwilliamss_:

“What if them pursue you from the group . Shey dem go collect am back? Ehh.”

Your_nightmare03245:

“If he like make he buy private jet for all of them big wiz for life ❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Davido calls Chioma 'drunki' as he reacts to video of her partying

Davido and his on and off girlfriend, Chioma, seem to be on great terms now and their relationship has caused a buzz online.

Just recently, Davido and Chioma had an exchange online that left fans gushing over the celebrities and calling them lovebirds.

Chioma posted hot photos of herself on her official Instagram page as well as videos of herself having a good time with friends at a wedding party.

Davido then took to his baby mama’s comment section and called her a drunkie.

Source: Legit.ng