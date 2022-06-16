Nigerian music superstar, Davido sparked hilarious reactions when he spoke ahead of his American tour

The singer during his interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah said he is willing to bring the entire African vibe to America

The DMW boss mentioned that everything that will make part of his tour will be African and fans are looking forward to it

Music superstar got social media buzzing when a snippet of his interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made it to the internet.

In the video, Davido expressed his desire to bring the whole of Africa's culture, vibe, food, and lifestyle along with him to his upcoming We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the US.

Davido speaks on bringing Africa to America. Credit: @thedailyshow

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"With the tour I want to say this, ok with the tour we rise by lifting others it's basically me not only bringing myself to America but also bringing everything else. African food African fashion."

He also revealed during the show that the cloth he was wearing was made by an African designer:

"On the tour, I'm only eating African food, I'm having African chefs come in and do food backstage, Afrcian dancers, so now it's not just me so we coming together we are rising."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Davido's interview on the daily show, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Temmym:

"Omo Ologo....making African proud and the World at largeRespect!"

Instaebuka:

"Great idea but no jollof. I really love the idea. Shout out to his team. Really brilliant."

Adesope.olajide:

"Proud of you my ambassador, your words and your actions …. Well done young great."

Whitneylakyra:

"This is amazing I have to be there I love Davido."

