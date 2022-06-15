Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami has sparked sweet reactions on social media after dedicating a birthday post to his aged grandmother

The aged woman clocked 106 and her loving grandson had nothing but heartfelt words of prayers and kind wishes for her

Salami equally posted a lovely picture of his old lady that got fans gushing as they wished her a happy birthday celebration

Not a lot of people live long to clock the age of 100 but the case is different with Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami’s grandmother.

The granny has spent more than 100 years on earth and she celebrated her 106th birthday on Tuesday, June 15.

Salami took to his Instagram page with a beautiful post dedicated to his granny as he prayed for her to enjoy the rest of her days.

He wrote:

"Looking peng at 106years. Happy birthday to grandma. You can see the beauty is in the gene. May the rest of her years remains the best."

The actor also shared a photo of his grandma who had her face fully made up.

See below:

In a different post, Salami dedicated the Muslim call to prayer to his grandmother.

See below:

Fans and colleagues join Salami in celebrating

iamkemikorede said:

"Happy birthday beautiful babe igba Odun Odun Kan ni grandma ❤️."

arikeola_stitchess said:

"Wow amazing God bless your existence ma happy birthday❤️."

nikewell said:

"Congratulations and Happy Birthday to grandma❤️. May the strength and blessings of God abide with her and the family."

hai_class_fashion said:

"Happy birthday to grandma. Emi na a dagba ma dogbo ninu alaafia , Oro ati owo jaburata."

tubyunic said:

"O ga ju ❤️❤️❤️❤️...Happy birthday to her. 110 in good health loading by His grace. Cheers to grandma."

bamidele301 said:

"Wow...congratulations grandma age gracefully ma, could you believe my grandma is 118years too may God continue to spare there life with good health insha Allah #GreatGrandMa #Gem #Longevity."

