Nollywood’s Rotimi Salami recently shared an adorable video on Instagram in which he was spotted with his wife

A female follower used the opportunity to throw a jab at the actor’s wife and make rude comments about her looks

However, Salami wasn't having any of it as he made sure to clamp down on the lady for crossing the line

Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami didn’t find it funny when a social media user came after his darling wife.

The film star had shared a promotional video on his Instagram page in which he was spotted with his woman.

Actor Rotimi Salami lampoons lady who made a bad comment about his wife. Photo: @salamirotimi/@divine.williams.505

Salami equally made a comment about how he has a better smile than his wife.

Watch the video below:

However, the actor’s comment appeared to have given the wrong impression as one of his female followers used the opportunity to shade his wife.

The lady, Divine Williams, seemed surprised as she passed a comment about the actor’s wife. According to her, Salami’s woman looks old and doesn’t appear so attractive.

Actor reacts to the lady's comment

Salami didn’t appreciate the comment and he made sure to put the lady in her place. According to him, smart ladies do not make nasty comments like the one she made about his wife.

The actor questioned William’s definition of what it means to be attractive while noting that she is far from it after he checked her photos.

See the post below:

Social media users react

adeniyijohnson said:

"Rotimi tell her she looks like a pig wey abort … chaiii … Emi elenu razor."

iamyvonnejegede said:

"What is this I just read? For goodness sake people online can be disgusting."

allwellademolaa said:

"A mother of 2.... You wey you dey talk you never born half... I am trying to understand the definition of sexiness tho. I wish this app allows voice note..."

exclusive_oracle said:

"@salamirotimi u get time sha .... pray for her to find peace."

jhumie_keh said:

"You get time sha ...person wey dey find attention...she doesn’t even worth your response at all"

