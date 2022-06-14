Singer Harrysong has taken to social media lamenting after he missed out on some major business deals

The music star said he has been avoiding his Instagram DMs because of internet fraudsters who have been trying to hack his page

According to him, it turned out that he had missed three different endorsement deals that could have given him extra cash

Popular Nigerian music star Harrysongz isn’t having a good time at the moment as suggested by a post shared via his Instastory channel.

The music superstars pointed out that he has been avoiding going through his direct messaging channel because of the fear of ‘yahoo boys’ and fraudsters who have been trying to get hold of his page.

Harrysong blows hot over missed endorsements. Photo: @harrysong

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately for the singer, staying away from his DMs cost him business opportunities that could have added more money to his bank account.

"I missed three big endorsements. I feel like biting someone’s ear now," the displeased entertainer wrote.

See his post as sighted on social media below:

Social media users

_ejimofor_ said:

"Then no see your business email for your bio to contact you?"

wrldprincecharming said:

"Are they not supposed to send the message to your management email?"

agwai_paulinious said:

"Oga don't blame it on yahoo boys lol ,una no like to reply dm base on say una think say them wan bill una."

mii_ra_belle said:

"The level of pain you feel eh. Your anger will literally be on everyone ."

myselfdefense_ng said:

"Sorry I thought they are supposed to send a mail for endorsements, dm for endorsements is unprofessional for me because it can be missed up just like he did."

tinywale said:

"3 Big Endorsement with which Music ? U don get hit since the past 7yrs ?? Even BigWiz and Davido never brag like dis ."

Harry Song hints fans on imminent scandal against him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Harrysong hinted to his fans and followers that an indecent scandal involving him could surface soon.

Harrysong revealed the scandal was between him and a runs girl who he had paid but was still threatening as he said he didn't know if she had a video of him.

The singer revealed the incident happened six years ago as he appealed to his fans and followers not to believe whatever scandal is posted against him.

