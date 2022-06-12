The policemen attached to Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy have been detained following an encounter they had with the singer at a Lagos night club

The Grammy-award winner's entourage allegedly shoot two people in the club after making advances to a married woman

The argument between the singer and the lady's husband culminated in the shooting and the policemen attached to him are currently in detention while Burna is out of the country

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy got involved in a messy altercation when he visited a Lagos club that led to shooting of two clubgoers.

The five policemen attached to the Grammy-award winner were detained for attempted murder after they shoot two fun seekers, Irebami Lawrence and Tolu at Cubana club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Burna Boy's entourage detained by Nigeria Police. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the 5 policemen escorted the singer to the club on June 8 and one of them entered the club while the rest waited outside.

Eyewitness report has it that Burna was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another pretty woman and instructed his policeman to invite the lady over.

However, the lady came to the club with her husband who was against the singer's advances to her woman, and it turned into a heated argument that led to Burna's police entourage removing his pistol and shoot multiple times as they singer watched on laughing.

Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend Tola was hit in the head by a bullet.

The singer has reportedly fled the country and traveled to Spain while the victims were still in receiving treatment and the policemen were still in detention.

Nigerians react to news of Burna Boy's policemen detention

Social media users have reacted differently to the news of Burna Boy's police entourage's detention.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Duchessmillz:

"So after shouting #endsars 2years ago, na the same you come dey oppress people with police."

T.oluwase:

"What guts, making advances to another man’s wife in his presence, nonsense behavior!"

Vheeny_:

"Things celebrities do and get away with."

Man claims Burna Boy and security shot 2 people in club

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy caused a stir of social media after news of his recent escapade made the rounds on social media.

According to a man identified as Abiola, the singer and his security guy have landed two people in the hospital after allegedly getting into a fight and pulling up a gun.

Abiola questioned how Burna and his team were able to get away with such an act and the kind of confidence the singer had to pull up a gun in such a situation.

