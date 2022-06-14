Drama keeps unfolding during the BBNaija season 6 reunion as former housemates keep talking about their relationships

The show's winner, Whitemoney, in the latest preview spoke about the blocking allegations involving him and Queen

Whitemoney wondered what Queen did to him that could make him block her as he blatantly denied that he didn't know about it, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Bog Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye reunion continues to give fans interesting things to talk about as Whitemoney addressed his issue with Queen.

The Shine Ya Eye winner in the latest preview video, addressed the blocking allegation levelled against him by Queen fans as he declared that he never knew about it.

Whitemoney addresses blocking allegations of Queen. Credit: @whitemoney_ @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney also wondered what Queen might have done to him that would warrant blocking and also talked about his fans who dragged her.

According to him:

"What is it that you did to me that will make me block you? Do you realise that is now I know it's on Whatsapp that you blocked me? I'm not Instagram. All these while we are talking of block I got a rumour that someone from my fanbase was attacking her. I don't know these things."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Whitemoney's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Whitemoney comments about blocking Queen.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ebony.c69:

"Odogwu thank you so much 4 saying it the way it is ur too handsome to notice irrelevant desperado."

Mar.yannb:

"Meeeeehn those crazy fans did my girl dirty, saying she’s forcing herself on WH yen yen yen yen , Gosh I still can’t believe it, everyone is living their lives now, it’s better that way, going forward now."

Chizonye7:

"Well, we will hear full gist tonight but.. Based on this.. Is not good to react so quickly without hearing the other person.. But Whitemoney don't want wahala that's what I know."

Sunshinegal221:

"Awww my Odogwu...too busy to be petty."

