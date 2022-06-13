Popular Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has shared a funny video to advise people who drive on Nigerian roads

The movie star declared that using an indicator or trafficator can be a waste of time as most road users don't regard them when switching lanes

She gave an option of stretching hands out of the vehicle window as the best option, Nigerians have reacted differently

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia expressed her frustration at some road users who find it difficult to honour simple traffic signs forcing her to advise her followers who also drive.

Etinosa shared a video on her Instagram page while she was driving and suggested that trafficators and indicators are not useful on Nigerian roads while switching lanes.

Etinosa gives driving tips. Credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

She suggested that it is advisable to bring out one's hand from the car window instead of using the trafficators or indicators as she declared that road users don't honour them.

She also called Nigerian drivers some unprintable words.

The actress captioned the video as:

"Welcome to the jungle that is Nigeria. If driving in Lagos doesn't give you PTSD."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Etinosa's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video Etinosa shared about driving in Nigeria.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adaezeeluke:

"Especially in this Lagos."

Angelaeguavoen:

"If You know how many times my heart dey jump whenever I dey drive for Lagos ehn, especially this our island."

Chyjaynemcmanuel:

"No be lie Only in Lagos we in Abuja understand the indicators the hand part is my dad’s fav pattern."

Callmiifexco:

"It’s crazy to drive in this country. You are very right maam. I preferred late night and early morning driving in Lagos."

High_spirit001:

"I swear Na true oh this lagos don show me pepper."

