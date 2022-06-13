Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has signalled his intention to become a BBNaija star as he made an appeal to the show's organisers

The effeminate celebrity shared a video that looked like his audition for the show and listed some of the qualities he possessed

James also declared that he is one most interesting people on the internet and the video has sparked hilarious reactions online

Fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show might be seeing a familiar face and a big star on the platform as effeminate celebrity, James Brown expressed his intention to be on the show.

James Brown shared a video that looked like his audition for the reality show on Instagram and pleaded to get a slot in the upcoming edition.

James Brown wants to become BBNaija housemate. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown.

Source: Instagram

James bragged that he is the most interesting person on the internet and there are links on the internet that will prove his point.

The crossdresser also bragged about his cooking skills and says:

"If was a woman, I would have made a good wife, that is one of my best qualities."

James' audition seemed to have come late as the organisers has closed entries for the 2022 edition of the show.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's BBNaija video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to James Brown's audition video for the BBNaija reality show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Princess_mumee:

"If this is true I am so stanning you in case you enter the house."

Preetybull:

"I no dey watch big brother but if you get selected as one of the housemates...omo I will be glued to my television."

Ceentheeah:

"I sincerely hope you get in… I’d pay to watch it."

_Iam_nattie_:

"He better pick you o... We want you there."

James Brown receives royal welcome back to Nigeria

James Brown caused a lot of reactions when he left for the United Kingdom earlier in 2022.

Three months after, the crossdresser announced his return to the country with a video that showed how he was welcomed by his people.

James in the video revealed that he will let people know why he returned to the country soon enough.

