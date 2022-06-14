Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde recounted her experience from her visit to the fishing community of Anomabo in Ghana

Jemima revealed she was given a tour of Fort William, which is one of the slave ports in Ghana as she shared some heart breaking photos

Many of the photos were taken during the slave trade era as she can’t imagine the horrific experience people born in that era had to go through

Jemima said she doesn’t believe slave trade is over in Africa as many are still living in bondage from their people as he call on Nigerians to pick their PVCs

Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde has joined the numerous voices of Nigerian celebrities to urge members of the public to get their Permanemt Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Jemima made this known as she shared photos from her trip to Anomabo in Ghana. The actress revealed she was given a tour of Fort William, which was one of the slave ports in Ghana and it totally broke her heart.

Actress Jemima Osunde shares photos from Fort William in Ghana Credit: @jemimaosunde

She wrote:

“I can’t imagine being born in that era because I CAN imagine how horrific it was. Slave trade is something I will never be able to forget. It’s a huge part of our history as Africans and a reason to want better everyday in our countries and on our continent at large.”

The actress stressed that many Africans were still living in bondage from their own people, adding that it was time to break free.

Jemima went on to appeal to Nigerians to get active in the forth coming election.

She wrote:

“I personally don’t think slave trade is over. A lot of Africans are still living in bondage. Bondage from our own hands and people. We NEED to break free Yes! Im talking about the upcoming elections. I’m begging you all to get your PVCs and get active in spreading the word to everyone. We have to at least try to do something different this time. I don’t want my lifetime to be a page in the history books that just shows my children and their children another era of suffering and horrible standards of living cause that’s where we’re at right now. We have to try. Give it our best effort. Together.”

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng