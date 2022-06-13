An interesting exchange between music star, Kizz Daniel and one of his fans have sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The fan opined that she has been hearing rumours that the Buga crooner is stingy and the singer should prove that he is not

She demanded Kizz Daniel give her N100k and the singer gladly turned down the approach, Nigerians have reacted differently to their exchange

Ace musician Kizz Daniel is not falling for the tactics one of his fans applied to beg for money from him.

The fan with the Twitter username @vitoriaomogiate called out Kizz Daniel that she heard rumours about him being a stingy person and in other to shut down the rumours, he should give her 100k.

Her message got to the Buga crooner who gladly told her that he is stingy and has nothing to prove.

According to Kizz:

"No worry I'm stingy, I prove nothing wrong."

Nigerians react to the exchange between Kizz Daniel and the fan

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the interesting exchange between Kizz Daniel and a fan who demanded N100k from him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

"Serves her rumour mongering executive beggarly, nature right."

"Na wetin I fit do be this."

"There's no approach these online beggars cannot adopt, imagine the audacity. I love that response, Yes he is stingy oya do wetin you wan do na your papa give am money.

"Make I go learn savage reply from Kizz Daniel, corporate beggar oshi."

Kizz Daniel impressed as couple and their friends sing his song word for word at wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that a newly married couple caught the attention of many on social media after they sang some of Kizz Daniel's songs at their wedding ceremony.

Luckily for the newlyweds, the singer caught wind of their video and promised to pay them a visit.

Kizz Daniel shared their video on his Instagram page as his fans and followers took to the comment section with different reactions.

