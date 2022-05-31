A newly married couple caught the attention of many on social media after they sang some of Kizz Daniel’s songs at their wedding ceremony

Luckily for the newlyweds, the music superstar caught wind of their video and promised to pay them a visit

Kizz Daniel shared their video on his Instagram page as his fans and followers took to the comment section with different reactions

Popular music star Kizz Daniel was left impressed by the display of super fan love from a couple who recently tied the knot.

Apparently, the MC had played a game at the ceremony that had the bridesmaid and groomsmen group taking turns to sing some of Kizz Daniel’s hit songs.

A couple and their friends sang Kizz Daniel's song at a wedding.

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, both groups didn’t stutter as they sang the songs word for word with heightened enthusiasm.

Like several other social media users, Kizz Daniel couldn’t ignore the clip as he posted it on his official Instagram page.

The music star equally mentioned that he plans to pay the couple a visit and also had a special gift for the MC at the ceremony.

See his post below:

Fans and followers react

im_aarinola said:

"Awwwwww so fun ......kiss Daniel all the way ."

iambrymez said:

"See me smiling omo wedding sweet."

itsjustkikelomo said:

"See as I dey laugh like fool while watching the video no long cap kizzdaniel makes good music."

tolu_estilo said:

" I did not want this to end... Absolutely wonderful ."

bisholar11 said:

"The guest are just busy fighting for food, nothing concern them with game ."

bheesoyea said:

"So beautiful to watch."

