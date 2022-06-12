Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger again got into the spotlight after an unexpected encounter with a female fan during his stage performance

The singer who headlined a show in Australia got the surprise of his life after a female fan draws him close and landed a kiss on his lips

The video of the embarrassing moment has emerged online and Nigerians can't stop talking about it with many referencing how Ruger as being a victim of harassment from female fans

The ladies definitely love Nigerian singer, Ruger but they sometimes take their love for him to unimaginable heights.

The singer recently headlined a show in Australia and one of his female fans gave him the shocker of his life after she draws him closer and landed a kiss on his lips.

Video from the humiliating scenario has been trending on social media with many of the singer's fans wondering why he is always in the center of such happenings.

Ladies enjoy themselves during his performance in Australia

The ladies had the fun of their lives during Ruger's performance in Australia as they went gaga for him.

They sang along to his music and threw their hands up in excitement.

Nigerians react to Ruger's harassment video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ruger's harassment in Australia, most of them are amazed by his luck in the hands of his female fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Somtochukwu_xx:

"Ruger needs to stop going to concerts for a while, they have Molested this guy tire."

Official_melly14:

"Best in being harassed… na Ruger get that award."

Donfadiga1:

"My guy gave her green light"

Zinny.presh:

"#Justiceforruger he don too suffer for girls hand , well it’s the type of song he sings."

Daniella_jibs15:

"Justice for him, if it’s the other way round now, we won’t hear word."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off and managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.

