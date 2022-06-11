Popular Nigerian singer, Davido like to hype the mother of his kids especially when they share new content on social media

The singer's third baby mama, Chioma recently dropped a hot video that got people gushing over her on her page

Davido was also caught in the frenzy as he shared the video on his Instagram story channel and proclaimed his baby mama the best chef in the world

Davido's third baby mama Chioma aka Chef Chi recently decided to show off her amazing figure on Instagram in a cute pink outfit.

The chef struck different poses as she calmly played with her hair and smiled into the camera.

Davido gushes over Chioma's new video Photo credit: @thechefchi/@davido

Source: Instagram

"Pink Friday "

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido gushes over Chef Chi

The Stand Strong crooner could not help but gush over his third baby mama and he even decided to share the video on his Instagram story channel.

He wrote:

"Pink Friday don't play. Best chef in da worlddddd!"

Davido gushes over Chioma Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Nigerians gush over Chef Chi

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Kelly for what? Give me CHI❤️"

__priye:

"You’re so pretty!! Jesus! "

ak_wiz_6:

"When Beauty is a Goddess..❤️"

biggest_faith004:

"Iffa hear say Davido no like hamchiiiie. You're dope "

iam_kelzyno:

"Factory fitted, full option!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

baronezshallie:

"Chefchi ain't playing"

ne.ne6402:

"World baddest chef ❤️"

patrickjahye:

"Adorable beautiful queen."

manbag_007:

"OBO thank you oo ❤️❤️"

onyi_bekee13:

"You for turn nau"

Davido’s Chioma melts hearts with mother and son moments with Ifeanyi

Singer Davido's baby mama Chioma, also known as Chef Chi shared photos with her son Ifeanyi having fun in a pool.

Chioma shared the photos via her social media timeline, and in one of the photos, Ifeanyi was seen wanting to get out of the pool.

The photos left many Nigerians, including celebrities gushing over the mother and son as many found them heartwarming.

The post came days after a Twitter troll had claimed Ifeanyi was not Davido's son but belonged to Peruzzi.

The online troll claimed that Davido used Peruzzi’s son, Ifeanyi, on his album cover and that it doesn’t guarantee success.

Source: Legit.ng