Davido’s first baby mama Sophia Momodu celebrated her birthday on Thursday, June 9, and it was a big deal for her

The DMW boss and Nigerian female singer Tiwa Savage were among the many celebrities that sent her birthday messages

Davido, in a message via his Instastory, referred to her as ‘mama Imade’ as he prayed to God to continue to bless her

Sophia Momodu, who is singer Davido’s first baby mama, celebrated another year on Thursday, June 9.

Sophia shared a lovely birthday photo shoot to mark her big day as she said she was grateful to God for her new age.

Sophia Momodu says she is grateful for the new chapter. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Sophia wrote:

“Grateful for the new chapter.”

See her post below:

Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu

DMW label boss Davido was among the top celebrities in Nigeria who showered Sophia with birthday messages.

The singer prayed for God’s blessings in all she does as he wrote:

“Happy birthday mama Imade @thesophiamomodu. God’s blessings in all you do.”

See the post below:

Snapshot of Davido's post Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage pens tribute to Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Nigerian talented singer Tiwa Savage also penned a funny birthday message to Sophia.

Tiwa teased Sophia about dressing better at events.

She wrote:

“It is finally your birthday. So we can stop teasing you now. When you too go dress pass all of us at every event. Birthday blessings Mama Imade. We love you most beautiful.”

See her post below:

snapshot of Tiwa Savage's post. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

See other messages below:

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday darling."

officialosas:

"Happiest birthday darling! Loads of luv and hugs! XoxoxO ."

faithhosky:

"My fav!!!! Happy birthday QUEEN! You’re blessed no one comes close and that’s on #PERIOD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

thecyno:

"Sophie Happy Birthday ,,,I love you so much Ma...Awww God pls bless Sophie 4 me. Happy Birthday Beautiful. I love you so so so much ."

Davido gushes as Sophia Momodu poses in front of his Lamborghini

Nigerian music star Davido’s baby mama Sophia made headlines after the singer gushed over a photo as he posted it on his Instastory.

This comes after Sophia took to social media to share some photos from their daughter Imade Adeleke's birthday party.

In one of the photos, Sophia was seen rocking a lovely outfit as she posed for the camera in front of Davido’s Lamborghini while he was seen seated in the car in the background.

