BBNaija’s Cross has taken to social media with a post sharing his ‘rare’ experience with fans and followers

Apparently, the BBNaija star was in the same room with Aliko Dangote and he also got to exchange pleasantries with the billionaire

Cross posted a picture of his hand and disclosed that he doesn’t intend to wash it until God blesses him with over N400m

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cross, has once again humoured members of the online community with his post.

The reality star appeared to have had the opportunity of sharing the same room with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

BBNaija's Cross reacts after shaking Dangote. Photo: @crossdaboss/@batundepictures

Interestingly, Cross also got to exchange pleasantries and even exchange a handshake with the billionaire business mogul.

After the encounter, the BBNaija took a picture of his hand and shared it on social media. In the caption that accompanied the post, Cross shared his plans to keep the hand unwashed for a while.

According to him, his decision will only be rescinded if God blesses him with over N400 million.

Cross wrote:

“Omo! I just shook hands with Dangote. I’m no longer washing my hand again o. Till God blesses me with $1million”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

chuks.andre said:

"I know that feeling wash the your and store the water in vault."

preetymimee said:

"Congrats on this achievement."

broda_henry said:

"You’re doing the right thing brother, I’ll do same ."

mamap_official said:

"Go laminate d hand."

trendsfrom_blash said:

"Frame that hand Cross ."

rashscent said:

"Nice choice my guy.... If I were you, I would take DAT hand to CBN first tin Monday morning to request for that $1m with d picture evidence that d hand was shook by Business Mogul DANGOTE.After all Monies have been flying around in Nigeria lately."

