Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has shared yet another emotional video of her 3-year-old daughter, June

In the video, the dancer took the little June to her father, Justin Dean but refused to enter the house with her

June cried and appeal to her mother to enter the house, the video has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi again put her troubled marriage on display on social media and fans are engaging in the moment she shared online.

The actress posted an emotional video of the moment she took her 3-year-old daughter, June to his father's house but refused to follow her to enter the apartment.

Korra Obidi shares emotional video with her daughter. Credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

June cried and asked her mum to please join her in the visit but Korra resisted her pleas and insisted she is not coming in.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Korra's video with her daughter

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the emotional video of moment Korra's daughter appealed to her mother to join her in visiting her dad.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mr_hyenana:

"Atimes singleness dey sweet me."

Being_emmilia:

"When parents splits, it’s the children that suffers the most."

Ifeomaonye:

"Poor child. She doesn’t understand why everyone can’t be together in the same place anymore."

Deederm_essentials:

"She posted this for herself to heal with I guess … Please let’s allow things woman cope in her own way … this thing isn’t easy at all."

The_blackbaddie:

"Poor Child! All they expose her to was love! She will understand how love can turn to 8tred… after 15years."

Nuellaesomonu:

"Divorce is just too bad, imagine the physiological effects it has on children."

Korra Obidi's daughter cries for her father

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians took to social media to react to a video of Korra Obidi's daughter, June crying for her dad Justin Dean.

Reacting to the video, many described it as emotional blackmail on Justin as they dragged Korra for making such a video.

This came after Justin had earlier announced he was filing for divorce from the Nigerian dancer.

Source: Legit.ng