While fathers share incredible bonds with their daughters, it is pleasing to see that boys also share the same bonds with their mums

Some female Nigerian celebrities have been blessed with sons and they take every opportunity to show off adorable moments

From Tiwa Savage and Jamil moments, to Tonto Dike and her son's besties shenanigans, boy mums also have a place in society

Birthing kids is a beautiful experience and it's no wonder parents hold their precious bundles of joy close to their heart.

It is said that fathers have a special liking for their daughters and share a special bond with them, while mothers tend to tilt towards their sons.

Tonto Dikeh and other celeb mums who are yummy mummies Photo credit: @tontolet/@omonioboli/@iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

Some female Nigerian celebrities both married and unmarried have confirmed that indeed, women can share a close and intimate bond with their boy child.

Legit.ng brings you a list of celebrity mums with boys who do not hesitate to show off their adorable moments on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Tonto Dikeh

By now, everyone knows that Tonto's son and only child, King Andre holds a special place in her heart.

From being her supporter, Andre has moved on to be the actress' bestie and videos of their silly and adorable moments can be seen on Tonto's Instagram page.

Even though Tonto is brutal especially with her enemies, her soft sides comes ot to play when it comes to her beloved son.

2. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli is proof that having your kids early makes you have brothers in your forties. The actress is blessed with three well-grown boys.

As the only baby girl in her family, the actress takes the shine anytime she shares photos of her beloved children.

The filmmaker also likes to tension people on Instagram with her yummy mummy vibes.

3. Funke Akindele

Even though the actress has refused to officially show the faces of her twins boys, judging from how playful she gets, she has a blast with them.

Despite the mystery, Funke shares fun moments with her kids on her Instagram page as well.

It's easy to know that the actress is a fierce mum, seeing as she was able to keep the identity of her kids hidden for years.

4. Toolz

Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz is a Nigerian media personality and she has two beautiful sons that she gushes about on social media.

Toolz is a fun mum as she posts goofy yet adorable videos of herself having fun with her kids.

The OAP also dresses up and matches her boys in photos. How much more do you need a yummy mummy to be?

5. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa's son Jam Jam is just as popular as she is as they both share her world-wide stardom together.

The mum of one tries to be conservative with her son but she also cannot resist sharing some of their moments on social media.

Tiwa also makes time for her son despite her busy schedule, and they twin in cool designer outfits.

6. Adunni Ade

The actress and filmmaker has two beautiful sons that she absolutely adores and lets the wold know at every opportunity.

The actress' sons are growing really fast and she shares photos and videos as she tries to hold on to memories.

Adunni and her boys make delightful photo and video pieces that would brighten anyone's day.

Adunni Ade celebrates birthday with gorgeous photos

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Adunni Ade, has a lot to be thankful for in life considering how hard the past year was for her.

The mum of two turned a new age on June 7, and she put up celebratory posts on her Instagram page.

One of the actress' posts highlighted how difficult the past year was for her, and how she eventually became a testimony of God's faithfulness.

Source: Legit.ng