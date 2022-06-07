Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is a year older today June 7 and she has taken to social media to celebrate the special day

The movie producer also shared testimonies of how God came through for her in the past year which was a really hard one for her

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with well wishes and prayers as they celebrate with her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Adunni Ade, has a lot to be thankful for in life considering how hard the past year was for her.

The mum of two turned a new age today, June 7, and she put up celebratory posts on her Instagram page.

Adunni Ade shares birthday photos Photo credit: @iamadunniade

Source: Instagram

One of the actress' posts highlighted how difficult the past year was for her, and how she eventually became a testimony of God's faithfulness. She wrote:

"364 days gone and a day to go! This past year has been really hard on me but fulfilling in the end. All I can say is I am a living testimony to God’s greatness in my life. I won’t stop saying this, if you have life, you’ve got hope! Do not anyone or anything hold you back from your dreams!!!"

In another post, Adunni highlighted a high point in her career last year that only came through with the help of God despite the expenses and dissa[disappointments she faced.

"Many many years ago, God, you gave me a life that day I was born, and I hope I will spend all my life and do as much as I can to show you my love and gratitude. This past year has proven how strong hearted I am and that I can conquer whatever I put my mind to.! I am a living testimony of perseverance! Countless sleepless nights, so many nights of tears, being , aches and pains, wondered if I’d see another day! Lost my younger brother (God bless your soul Douglas) Oh! The time I stepped into the big girl shoes, executively produced my first movie. A budget of N34m but ended up spending almost N50m. Hummm! Story for another day!'

See the post below:

Other birthday posts:

Nigerians celebrate Adunni Ade

gideonokeke.ng:

"Ah!!! Happy birthday o Oreeee!! Blessings always dear "

pulsenigeria247:

"Happy birthday Wishing you long life and prosperity "

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday to my dearest Adunniade❤️❤️llnp"

adesanyatoyosi_ileyemi:

"Long life and prosperity @iamadunniade"

toh_foods:

"Happy Birthday ma'am. This new year shall bring you joy and happiness and fulfillment of your heart desires. Have a fantastic year."

