Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has joyfully shared her latest win through her daughter with fans on social media

The proud mum shared photos and videos as her daughter Chimezie graduated and will be moving to high school

Georgina also used the opportunity to thank the community of people who came together through the years to help her

Popular Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has been made proud by her daughter Chimezie, as she moves to high school.

The actress took to her Instagram page with several posts highlighting moments from her daughter's graduation.

Georgina Onuoha shares photos from her daughter's graduation. Photo credit: @georginaonuoha

Source: Instagram

"I’m elated as my little princess graduates and heads to high school with hopes of studying law at Harvard University. All glory to God for his mercy and blessings throughout this journey at Westlake Charter."

Onuoha thanks her helpers

Onuoha also took out time to thank the group of people who formed a community around her and pushed her to do better for her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I am thankful to family and friends who have contributed to her advancement since she entered kindergarten. Thank Uncle David, aunty Fumi @naomiraheem, aunty Meaza, Uncle Lateef, aunty Amaka @amakajoe, uncle Temple Odum Igwegbe, aunty Kim @mskimberlyla and a host of others. I am eternally grateful and indebted to you all. Indeed it takes a community to raise a child, and our community is strong and rooted in love and gratitude. Congrats, dearest Chimezie, my child. I can’t wait to see you reach for the stars ⭐️ my superstar ❤️⭐️"

"My darling sis @naomiraheem, we give God all the glory. GoD bless the day our paths crossed. You rescued me when confusion almost crippled me when I was left with quitting my job or picking up this child from school every day. You stepped in and rescued me. I am eternally grateful to you. Just look at our babies. They've made us proud sis❤️.Oluwa seun."

A video compilation of moments from Chimezie's graduation with family and friends melted hearts.

Nigerians congratulate Georgina

adakarl1:

"Awww! Am so emotional now. So proud to be her Aunty❤️ Congrats my Princess."

esteebaba2:

"Proud mother. Congratulations to you and your baby."

healthier_tosin_:

"She’s so beautiful, congratulations "

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations to your princess ❤️"

naomiraheem:

"@georginaonuoha . We bless God . May we reap the fruits of our labor ijn. Lurr you sis."

onuohafamily:

"Congrats to our beautiful Chimezie! We are proud of you. May Gods continue to keep you safe to attain your dreams of being a lawyer. Yea to future student of Harvard! Keep up with the good work. ❤️"

Georgina Onuoha blasts pastor Becky Enenche for saying divorce is not an option

The death of popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu led to many hot takes on social media and actress Georgina Onuoha blasted Pastor Becky Enenche over her teaching on divorce.

Osinachi reportedly died as a result of domestic violence at the hands of her husband and this has caused a debate on how Christian women should leave their abusive marriages.

Georgina also sighted a 2018 tweet made by Pastor Becky, where she condemned divorce.

Source: Legit.ng