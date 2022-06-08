The sad passing of aged Nigerian skit maker, Madam Social, has been announced on Wednesday, June 8

A social media handler took to the official Instagram page of the aged entertainer sharing the sad and unexpected news

Fans, followers and other supporters of the deceased granny have sent in their heartfelt condolence messages to her family

It is indeed a sad and difficult period for the family members of viral Nigerian skit maker, Madam Social, who has bid the world goodbye.

The aged granny’s death was made official by a social media handler on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 8.

"SHE CAN'T BE GONE !! How do i witness that laugh of yours! oh my God, obi mMadam_Social ka Emesi," the post read.

From indications, the aged veteran had been battling with her health before her life was claimed by death.

Just about 21 hours ago, colleague MC Shade, had shared a video on her page calling on fans and Nigerians to come to aid as has been sick for a while.

MC shade disclosed that she had already stopped talking and was diagnosed with high blood pressure. He called on kindhearted Nigerians to put her in prayers and also render financial assistance for her medical bills.

Condolence messages pour in

davidjonesdavid said:

"OH MY GOD WHY NOW! I just got to know about her two days ago this is sooo sad. RIP MAMA."

obi_cubana said:

"Wow!! Such a sad one!! Good night mama."

symply_tacha said:

"Discovered this account just few days ago she was so full of life energy and positivity. Mama will be missed."

adaoraukoh said:

"Oh my GOD... !!! No such a sad one. Chai Mama di mama Nwayioma je nke oma. May her sweet soul find rest with Lord. Heaven Gained an Angel."

ike_cubana said:

"Am heart broken May your soul rest in peace madam social . God will console and comfort the people you left behind, amen."

