Ace Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is gushing over her little daughter, Lumina who is celebrating her first birthday.

The screen diva shared a video of Lumina when she was a baby and it transitioned to a lovely cute celebrant.

Uche Ogbodo celebrates daughter's 1st birthday. Credit: @ucheogbodo

In the video, she was singing for her baby girl and showered her with loads of breathtaking words.

Uche got so emotional in the caption of the video:

"I am So Crying Right now! Your Birth is Beautiful, Your Birth is Miraculous, Your Birth has Changed my Life from what it was Unsure of what the future holds to Now I see my Future!"

She also thanked her beautiful Lumina for coming into her life with blinding light to confuse the darkness that overwhelmed her.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians celebrate Lumina

Social media users across the country have joined Uche Ogbodo in celebrating her baby girl, most of them showered her with beautiful birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amarakanu:

"Congratulations on one year already. God is marvellous."

Nnekaadams:

"Happiest birthday Lumina."

Maryremmynjoku:

"Awwww. She is soo grown with her cute frown."

Peaceogbu:

"Happy birthday Bunny keep growing in God's wisdom."

Chidimma_bambi:

"Omo this baby shaa no look like Nigerian so cute happy birthday Lumi."

Uche Ogbodo pens emotional note to celebrate birthday

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo celebrated her 43rd birthday and she penned a heartfelt message to the people who saved her life during the turbulent moment.

In the write-up, Uche narrated how she felt she won't see the year 2022 before God said no to her bad thoughts and kept her alive after a scary surgery.

She thanked her husband and the doctors who performed the surgery as she gushed about her new age with lovely new photos.

