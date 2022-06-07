There's is a new twist in the fate of singer turned politician, Banky W , who is vying to be a House of Representative member in Eti Osa federal constituency

, Banky who won a rerun election that had earlier declared that he lost gave a big shout out to his opponent in a heartwarming appreciation speech

A video of the moment he was pronounced the winner also emerged online where people celebrated by carrying him up

Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W is the PDP flagbearer that will be contesting to become an honourable member of the House of Representatives representing Eti-Osa federal constituency.

The musician turned politician contested against a legal practitioner, Mr Sam Aiboni who polled 5 votes out of 29, while Banky got 24 votes cast by delegates at the primary rerun held in Lagos on Monday, June 6.

This new result is the third coming from the constituency with Banky winning and losing the previous ones.

Upon his announcement as the winner of the rerun, fans gathered to carry Banky W around and celebrated with him.

Watch the video below:

The singer also released an appreciation speech to give shoutouts to everyone who made it possible and appealed to the electorates about the task ahead.

Watch his speech below:

Banky declared that he is grateful for the win and ready to work as he shared the election result sheet on Instagram:

Nigerians celebrate with him

Social media users across the country have joined Banky W in the celebration.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jbeautyfull:

"My congratulations always stands. It can never be reversed! Always a sure win."

Stelladamasus:

"God is not asleep. He will send his sons to help us. Thank you for answering the call."

Iamthatpj:

"Big congratulations Mr W!! What God has started, he will complete."

Delemomoduovation:

"Massive congratulations my very dear Brother."

