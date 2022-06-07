Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo recently spent time with budding actors in the film industry and he shared some of his knowledge with them

The veteran entertainer stressed the importance of not getting into the industry with the sole aim of gaining popularity

According to him, it is important for them to work their way to the top and take their roles seriously to gain recognition

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo isn’t one that steers away from sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with budding film stars.

Just recently, the entertainer spent time with some newbies and he had some important words of wisdom to share with them.

Kanayo particularly emphasized the importance of coming into the industry with a clear mind and not for the sake of gaining popularity.

According to him, it will be a difficult journey for those who become a part of the industry simply because they have a burning desire for fame.

The actor said:

"Don't come with the mindset to be popular."

Kanayo equally added that it is important to take every role seriously as it is the most assured to gain recognition and become noticed in the industry.

See his post below:

Actor Kanayo hails his son for being streetwise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actor posted a video of his son on Instagram posing with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

According to Kanayo, the young man went around the venue of his 60th birthday party and strategically took pictures with top celebs and influencers.

He wrote:

"Kudos boy for understanding that Nigeria is a place you must announce yourself, otherwise backseat is for you. The world is waiting for you."

The post sparked several reactions from the actor’s fans and followers with some hailing the young man for being smart.

Source: Legit.ng