Kanayo: He’s Courageous, Actor Hails Son for Taking Photos With Many Celebs at His 60th Birthday, Shares Video
- Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo posted a video of his son on Instagram posing with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana
- According to him, the young man went around the venue of his 60th birthday party and strategically took pictures with top celebs and influencers
- The post sparked several reactions from the actor’s fans and followers with some hailing the young man for being smart
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nollywood movie star Kanayo O. Kanayo heaped accolades on his son, Kosisochukwu, in a recent post shared on his Instagram page.
Describing the young man as ‘courageous’, Kanayo disclosed how he went around the venue of his 60th birthday party taking pictures with top influencers and superstars.
Kanayo said his son managed to take pictures with billionaire business mogul, Obi Cubana, comedian AY Makun, actor Alexx Ekubo and socialite Jowie Zaza.
Only bumbum can make me leave the studio: Buga crooner Kizz Daniel confesses, shares more personal details
The proud father commended his son for understanding that one must learn how to blow his trumpet, especially in a place like Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
He wrote:
"Kudos boy for understanding that Nigeria is a place you must announce yourself, otherwise backseat is for you. The world is waiting for you."
See his post below:
Social media users react
bright_uchegbu said:
"The look at his eyes ️ is obvious he will sacrifice more than his father ."
jemmy_kay79 said:
"This ur is ur younger self @ kok nnanyi sacrifice."
brownsugar_411 said:
"The second paragraph is full of gems! Blessings sir."
sab_chiagozie_princewill said:
"If u don't announce where u are, no one will know where and whom u are. Kudos to him. "
jessylove_220 said:
"He understands the assignment I love his courage."
sonofokoh said:
"You can’t be timid to become a great man in todays world, your son most be better than us."
Nigerian man serving in US Army surprises oyinbos with his strength during 'training', video stirs reactions
Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo proudly shows off his children
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his Instagram page with a photo post of his children.
The lovely pictures captured the Nollywood veteran’s three grown-up sons and the only lady in his family.
Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with lovely remarks and words of prayers for the respected actor.
Source: Legit.ng