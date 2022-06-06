Nigerian music star Davido shared a lovely video of his son Ifeanyi surveying the room as he held two teddies in his hand

The singer , reacting to his son’s action, referred to him as a landlord while revealing that the young lad was just waking up

, The video has left many of the singer’s fans and followers gushing as they hailed him in the comment section

Nigerian singer David Adeleke better known as Davido has left many gushing over a video of his son and third child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with Chioma.

The video showed Ifeanyi pacing the room with two teddies in his hands as though he was looking for something.

Gushing over the video, Davido referred to his son as a landlord.

Sharing the video via his Instastory, Davido wrote:

“’Landlord don wake up, wahala.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Ifeanyi

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have joined him in hailing Ifeanyi as they referred to him as a billionaire son.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sandycrush1995:

"This on go stubborn."

b_a_l_o__:

"He go be trouble ehnn..."

nnenna.eze.357:

"No be small landlord o."

gramz____yrn:

"Proper monitoring ."

mrlaff1:

"Wahala no dey finish for this country."

Davido calls Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire

Davido no doubt has a great love for his son Ifeanyi and he bragged about the little boy’s wealth for the umpteenth time.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss posted a photo of his two-year-old son sleeping and accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

The Risky crooner hinted that his son has been rich since his birth by calling him an automatic billionaire.

Chioma melts hearts with a lovely photo of her and Ifeanyi

Singer Davido's baby mama Chioma, also known as Chef Chi, shared photos with her son Ifeanyi having fun in a pool.

Chioma shared the photos via her social media timeline, and in one of the photos, Ifeanyi was seen wanting to get out of the pool.

In the caption, the mother of one wrote:

"Papa’s like, 'get me out of here ASAP mummy'.”

