Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold had his concert in New York, in the US, however, a video from the show has stirred reactions online

A video from the event showed the moment the popular singer stylishly avoided a lady who was on stage twerking for

Adekunle Gold’s action as stirred reactions from his fans and followers, with many applauding him for being responsible

Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold like many Nigerian music stars on tour sold out his concert which took place in Apollo theater in New York, in the USA.

Video from Adekunle Gold's concert in the UK. Credit: @adekunlegold @notjustok

Source: Instagram

The concert was stormed by many of the singer’s fans, who came to show love to him.

An highlight from the concert has stirred reactions as she showed the moment the Nigerian singer stylishly dodged a female dancer who was twerking for him on stage.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react

Many of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to react to the video as some pointed out that the singer’s wife Simi was watching.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

the_richie_1:

"Simi is seeing you ."

elvincena:

"Simi AG Baby Is your babe."

youlovnita:

"He defo was not trying to be in the dog house after touring the continent ."

paebistephen:

"Baba no want una wahala ."

itzholuwapetrin.paul:

"Daddy deja no wan put body ."

ej_hair_world:

"I will come back when we have a fuller house ."

Adekunle Gold stirs reactions for wearing Man Utd jersey

The English Premier League ended on Sunday, May 22, with Manchester City emerging as the title winner, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs finished in the top four.

This saw Manchester United, which houses Cristiano Ronaldo among others, drop out of the top four and would be playing in the UEFA Europa League instead.

Nigerian singer, who is a big fan of Man Utd, Adekunle Gold, took to social media to react to their poor form this season.

Adekunle Gold, adorned in a Man Utd outfit, said he doesn’t understand how he still has the guts to adorn the jersey despite its poor form this season.

Source: Legit.ng