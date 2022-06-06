One Twitter user recently discovered a John Cena lookalike and took to social media to share it on the bird app

The image shows a dark-skinned African gent looking quite buff and hunky as he smiles for the camera

The tweet has gone viral with over 112.8K likes and many comments from amused and charmed netizens

An image of a handsome John Cena lookalike has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving several netizens awestruck.

Netizens couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted John Cena's long lost African twin.

Source: Getty Images

The image was shared by Twitter user @tmlyin and shows a dark-skinned gent looking quite buff and hunky as he smiles for the camera. The resemblance to the WWE American professional wrestler is striking.

Social media users couldn’t help but make witty comments on the post making reference to Cena’s popular slogan, “You can’t see me”. Several others admired the African man’s good looks in the comments.

@gerald_Chizu said:

“It goes both ways too, John Cena is the white version.”

@dannyElla002 replied:

“Who are you talking about? Can’t see nun.”

@mrsroseofsharon wrote:

“He's much better looking than John Cena... Much much much so and much sexier.”

@M_Adil9 commented:

“We CAN see him now.”

@sebspole11 responded:

“This man is so hot wth.”

@rantunes9 replied:

“How do you know that John Cena is black if you can't see him???”

@ykcir_6 said:

“Where he at? All I see is a picture of a red & yellow building.”

Lady goes viral for sharing strong resemblance with Davido

Celebrity lookalikes stir massive reactions in the online community whenever netizens set eyes on their pictures.

Some months ago, Legit.ng gathered the report of a beautiful lady who got Nigerian social media users gushing for sharing a striking resemblance with singer Davido.

The lady’s picture went viral with many saying she looks exactly like a twin or female version of the superstar.

One social media who reacted to the lady's photo had this to say:

"Yes oo, so much resemblance, I mean d eyes, noses n lips."

Another internet user wrote:

"So much resemblance....they could pass for twins oo."

Source: Legit.ng