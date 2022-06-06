A lady took to social media to share how dumbfounded she was when she came across a video of her brother dancing on campus

In a Twitter post, she revealed that their mother had been worried about his well-being only to find out he’s been having a jol

She also said she didn’t even know her brother could dance and peeps couldn’t help responding with jokes and banter

A lady was stunned after finding out what her younger brother has been up to on campus while scrolling through her phone.

Twitter user @Matema_ posted a video as well as a caption detailing how she came across a video of her brother living his best life on campus while their mother was worried sick about his whereabouts and well-being.

A lady was surprised to learn that her brother was quite the entertainer at school.

Source: UGC

She wrote:

“Not me seeing my baby brother while scrolling through TikTok Just last night my mom called to tell me he hasn't been home in a while kante he's busy dancing it up there in varsityI didn't even know he could dance. Watching your siblings grow up is crazy.”

In the video, the brother is seen busting some moves in the middle of the street at night with his Bluetooth speaker beside him. It is clear this lad is having a jol while entertaining his peers both at school and on the social media streets.

Many netizens responded to the Twitter post with banter and funny jokes. Check out the clip and comments below:

Social media reactions

@Nomagugu_xo wrote:

“It's always beautiful to watch them grow no lies.”

@SwayYunq replied:

“Ah this guy is always dancing on campus Nex mathathaUniversity of Limpopo Michael Jackson.”

@be_humble2013 shared:

"Funny enough is people are impressed with his moves, but we limpopians know gore, that's some gangsters move "bad company" bafana ba moya and my son at 8 already he dances that dance.”

@OOhnuh said:

“Lol talk to him. Don't discourage anything that he does but rather support it. Also talk about the importance of getting that degree. Have an agreement that you'll support him as long a pass ko skolong. He clearly loves dancing don't discourage that ❤.”

