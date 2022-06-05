A statue of the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III at his celebration of life ceremony has stirred reactions online

A video from the event showed a statue that looks exactly like the late Alaafin being carried on a throne

Many online users have taken to their social media account to react to the video of the statue while some paid their last respect to the late monach

A celebration of life ceremony was held in honour of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the late Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo state on Saturday June 4.

A video from the event which was shared by one of the late king’s queen Olori Memunat Omowunmi showed the Alaafin present at the event as he was carried by guards on a throne.

A glance at the video and many would it’s the Alaafin in flesh, however, a closer look, and one would realize it is statue of the late monarch.

Internet users react

The video of the statue has sparked mixed reactions on social media, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ajuolofoods:

"Why is the statue now looking so real."

ameerahsweetness:

"Wait is that statue cos I don’t understand what’s going on."

Irene.ab:

"Dud he resurrect? Abi wetin be that?"

jayjayeduu:

"I don’t understand, is that him or just a statue?"

yeyesaoliyere:

"It is well Olori mi may baba’s soul rest in peace ."

i_am_bukenzo:

"May Almighty Allah rest His Soul, olori Memunat it is well with you our heavenly Father will stand by you in Jesus name ."

Alaafin of Oyo passes on at 83

Oyo - Premium Times newspaper reported that a prominent Yoruba monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has passed on.

According to the report, Alaafin Adeyemi, the third from the Alowodu Ruling House, died in the late hours of Friday, April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo in the early hours of Saturday and traditional rites began, palace sources quoted in the report said.

