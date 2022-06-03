Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega has given Nigerians a hint of what to expect with the reunion that will be airing soon

The reality star noted that people will see what they want to see because the show is a social experiment

Tega also added that people should just enjoy the bants and remember they are watching a movie before dragging anybody

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Tega Dominic has taken it upon herself to warn Nigerians ahead of the reunion show that will make the rounds soon.

The mum of one disclosed that people are shown exactly what they want to see and some housemates are being brought down to elevate others.

Tage advises Nigerians not to drag anyone over reunion Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

She continued by saying that the show is a social experiment where mind games are played and before Nigerians will drag anyone, they should know that they are watching a movie. She wrote on Twitter:

"As we begin… just know that you are shown what you want to see, there is a bring down to lift another, it’s a mind game, it’s a social experiment, so before you drag anyone, just know this is just a movie. Watch and enjoy the Bants and cruise.."

Nigerians react to Tega's tweet

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Aww baby girl, you’re not proud of your words and actions during the reunion?? No worry, just close your twitter and don’t bother to enter."

@darlwright77:

"This is unprofessional of you dear. A show that's not yet aired and you're already telling the whole that is scripted with a mission to bring some people down. What a wrong play."

@abike_ade0:

"What’s this? Is this even supposed to come out from a housemate? Insinuating the show is staged? Wawu."

@Navistarkadiri:

"Why didn’t they make Boma walk in with Tega!! I like to see shameless people together ❤️ #BBNaijaReunion"

@tobibiggest:

"Tega didn’t lie sha this reunion is madly edited! They edited the part they called Saga, and made it seem like he showed up to Nini on his own, Angel was about to hug Saskay and they quickly panned and showed both of them sitting miles away from each other."

Source: Legit.ng