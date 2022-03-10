Comic star Mr Macaroni recently paid a visit to his secondary school and shared updates with fans on social media

Beautiful pictures captured the skit maker posing with students and teachers who were all excited to have him around

Mr Macaroni equally shared a short story about what inspired the visit as many flooded his comment section with reactions

Popular comic star Debo Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni lifted the moods of students and teachers at his Alma Mata after making a courtesy visit.

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with updates while letting the world know that he attended the popular Babcock University High School and also served as the head boy of the 2008/2009 set.

Students, teachers excited as Mr Macaroni visits secondary school. Photo: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni explained what the visit to the school means to him while appreciating teachers who contributed in one way or the other to his story.

He wrote:

"It’s always a delight to visit the school that helped shape my early stage and imbibe in me core values that have influenced me positively up till this moment. Thankful to all my Teachers at High School for their love and support over the years."

See his full post below:

Fans react to Mr Macaroni's post

fineboypaulo98 said:

"Do not despise days of little beginnings."

tetinyclothings said:

"I sight this Mrs Kilanko, Aunty Dupe, Aunty Comfort, Mrs Adebawojo ❤️❤️❤️ BUHS."

anambratallgirl said:

"Why do I feel like you were about to tell the lady in pink “you’re doing well” you deserve the love jor!!You're doing well my brother."

chynasalt said:

"Aww, I see all our people (teachers and house mistresses)."

its_macelina said:

"See aunty comfort, Mrs abayomi, aunty dupe, Mr alalade awwn miss them all."

Source: Legit.ng