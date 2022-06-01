Nigerian music star 2Baba has come to the defence of his wife and Nollywood actress Annie Idibia

The veteran singer in a statement to critics told them to stop reading nonsense meaning to everything

This comes after Annie was dragged on social media for unfollowing her husband on Instagram, with many linking it to his trip to the US where he reunited with his other children

Veteran music star Innocent Idibia better known as Tuface Idibia has come for critics dragging his wife and actress Annie Idibia on social media as he told them to stop reading meaning to everything.

This comes after Annie came under heavy criticism for reportedly unfollowing him and also sharing some cryptic messages.

Stop reading meaning to everything, 2Baba says. Credit: @2baba @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

While Annie said unfollowing her husband was a result of an Instagram glitch, some critics continue to drag her as they have refused to believe her claim.

2Baba who is known for his quiet lifestyle on social media has made a video where he frowned at people always reading meaning to everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“Una can like to read nonsense meaning to everything. Can’t somebody feel free again.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as 2Baba tells critics to leave his wife alone

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamjesspink:

"Which of the wife's make we know."

joker_____ledger:

"Your a #JOK3R sir . go BECK n epp us Tell ur WIFE , we all are so OFF SET seeing you both ."

miz_muni:

"He’s on his way back home now I guess ."

islandtoprealtor:

"People should learn how to mind their business... they should lets the family rest abeg."

blesskidw:

"We the online in-laws are sending you back to your wife tell her to leave us alone also."

ogaslove:

"Annie don renew the juju."

I can't love 2Baba and hate his kids: Annie Idbia says

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia in the latest statement confirmed her love for her husband and music icon 2Baba and his seven children, who he had with different baby mamas.

This comes after Annie trended on social media after a report claimed she unfollowed the singer on Instagram over his visit to the US, where he met the children he had with one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi.

In a statement in pidgin, which she shared via her Instastory, Annie penned a warning message to bloggers about spreading false news about her and her family.

Source: Legit.ng