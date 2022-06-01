Reality star and actor Pere Egbi has taken to social media in reaction to rumours of his relationship with Kogi first lady, Rashida Bello

The BBNaija star in a Twitter post dismissed the rumour as “a demonic lie and figment of a diseased imagination"

Pere equally threatened to take up the matter in court both in Nigeria and US as social media users waded into the matter

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi, is not going easy on rumour mongers peddling the false narrative of his entanglement with Kogi first lady, Rashida Bello.

Journalist Jackson Ude had sparked reactions on social media after sharing a tweet about the BBNaija star’s alleged relationship with the first lady.

Ude’s tweet read:

"Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbi all over the place with Kogi first lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello are said to have been sighted severally at the Hilton Hotel Abuja. The gist is that when they first met, first lady gifted Egbi N5million."

Pere reacts to Ude's allegation

In a Twitter post, the reality star dismissed the rumours as “a demonic lie and figment of diseased imagination” while taking a swipe at Ude.

According to Pere, he intends to pursue the matter in court both in Nigeria and the US where Ude is allegedly based.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

l.tobiloba said:

"Certain things must not be overlooked. That's a sitting Governor's wife, the claims are false, it's a defamation of his character, and silence is not always the best option! As a result, serve them papers; posting and deleting will not save him."

blesskidw said:

"This lifestyle is crazy ASF.... Celebrities have no privacy."

__daniel_regha said:

"You can see how fabrication works. Sometimes, we need to always listen, check thoroughly before condemning people because of public opinion. We are all guilty of it."

manuelphrancis said:

"People to just open mouth.. Waaaa.. She gifted him and came to tell you."

