The estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, Teebillz , has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after sharing a lovely post of him and his baby mama

, Teebillz who seemed to be in love shared beautiful moments with his lover and showered her with amazing words

The talent manager also passed a slight dig at his previous relationships, sparking reactions online

The former husband of music superstar, Tiwa Savage, Teebillz got social media users drooling after sharing beautiful moments with his new partner.

The two lovebirds look so compatible together as they shared a beautiful gyming moment.

Teebillz gushes over baby mama. Credit: @teebillz323

In one of the slides, Teebillz passed a slight dig at his previous lovers as he declared:

"Don't get caught up in the hype and miss out on a real one because you couldn't tell the difference."

He was full of praise for his woman as he captioned the post:

"A woman that's ten toes down comes with certain grace, strength and intelligence...... I adore you my love."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Teebillz's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Teebillz's lovely post, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omo.olaomoju:

"I respect you. How you stand up for your woman openly. You know how to treat n respect a woman. Someone else gained."

Officialtonipayne:

"I need a workout partner."

Marlenedoe:

"It's de 4th slide 4 me da wan dey pain me."

Aigsenior_ozo:

"Baba Don love up."

Thorpefatunde:

"I'm loving this, well done and God bless you Tunji."

