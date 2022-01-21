Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's ex-hubby Teebillz is yet to get over the excitement of welcoming a newborn

The past few days have seen the talent manager sharing photos of himself bonding with his latest addition

Teebillz recently shared a photo with the cute little one lying on his chest with his teether in his mouth

Despite having four children before the arrival of the latest one, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz is still smitten by his little one.

A scroll through his social media page shows photos of the talent manager and his little one bonding with each other.

Teebillz shares photos with his son. Photos: @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

Recently, the young man shared a photo showing his son laying on his chest. Properly tucked in his clothes, the little boy seemed to be quietly observing his environment. Meanwhile, Teebillz was spotted checking out his son.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the father of five said God knows how to put him in check.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react

mizsthicknesz:

"So cute."

orishatemi:

"You make some beautiful babies cuz."

onyi_herself_:

"Lovely."

ikedafirst:

"Yes oo! Blessings bro."

enybabyplus6:

"Hey baby Z....bless you."

adesope.olajide:

"He sent you an earth angel."

oscarthepublicist:

"@teebillz323 you're a real brother. You deserve all the great things. Cheers to more blessings, egbon."

Father of all nations

Congratulations and mixed reactions poured in for America-based Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, as he announced the birth of his son, King Zayn.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page to share a photo and video cuddling his newborn baby, describing the experience as amazing.

The news of the arrival of his 5th child left tongues wagging on social media as the news comes barely three months after he welcomed his 4th child with his girlfriend.

An amused follower wrote:

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

"Who are this women making themselves available for this men???? This men prefer to have multiple babies mama's than settling with 1 woman .. If it a woman behaving this way same men will call her terrible names.. Jesssssssssssss any way congratulations and more congratulations on advance for the next baby mama."

Source: Legit.ng