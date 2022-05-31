Media personality MzKimmie joined the Buga dance challenge on set and flexed what her mama gave her

The Kantanka TV personality is seen in a Facebook video delivering steamy moves as she went low and turned her backside to shake it

Prynce Cobbinah Okai commented: ''The Adorable Kimmie babe taking center stage. Hmmm. I like your dance moves though''

Kantanka TV presenter MzKimmie joined the Buga dance challenge on set and delighted many with her steamy moves as she went low and turned to shake her backside.

The media personality adds to the long list of entertainment personalities seen dancing to the trending song by the highly-rated Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel.

In a video that was shared via the Facebook page of Kantaka TV, MzKimmie shows off sensual moves as she goes down to dance to the part of the song that says ''lemme see you dey Buga, go low-low-low''.

Photo of MzKimmie. Source: Kantanka TV

Source: UGC

The media personality turned her backside to whine and show what her mama gave her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The joyful clip has garnered the attention of several social media users, with many gushing over her sweet moves.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng shared some of the comments below:

Nartey Ebenezer commented:

''I thought all the Buga was done upstairs. You know what you got.''

McKofi Benyiarko said:

''An African woman can never finish dancing without showing her nyash, eeeeei. Then she’s not a Black woman chai.''

Prynce Cobbinah Okai commented:

''The adorable Kimmie babe taking center stage. Hmmm. I like your dance moves though.''

Engr Enebechi Chukwunonso Paulinus said:

''While others were buggering up there, you're busy shaking what mama gave you. You look good shah. I like your confidence. Continue being happy because wahala no day finish.''

Happy Solo commented:

''Don't look at the body, think about what the coconut head can be offered when you're with her.''

Kwame Ansah said:

''You need Jesus Christ in your life more than gold or silver and a man.''

Kobi Ebo Mike commented:

''See how you're busily jamming and promoting a Nigerian Song for free, yet when your own brothers/Sisters come to you, you will charge them so big.''

Nyarko Abronoma said:

''I like the song so much and is a favorite, but Ghanaians don't promote Ghanaians songs like how dey do to the Nigerian songs why Ghana.''

Bright Zogokli said:

''Too much dance we are very grateful Katanka TV.''

Why Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana: Ameyaw Debra explains

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana than their country's musicians being popular in Nigeria.

This has often come up as an argument on social media and fans from both sides have argued fiercely about the interesting topic.

Popular media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, explained why even up-and-coming Nigerian musicians are more popular in Ghana that the big acts in the country.

Source: Legit.ng