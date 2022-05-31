Popular Nigerian footballer, Paul Ebere Onuachu , has tied the knot with his beautiful Ghanaian boo, Tracy Nkondu

, The lovebirds got married at a colourful and beautiful wedding ceremony that took place in Ghana on May 28, 2022

Beautiful photos and videos have made the rounds from the wedding occasion as fans gushed over the couple

Popular Nigerian footballer and Belgian club Genk player, Paul Ebere Onuachu, is now off the bachelor’s list after he tied the knot with his boo, Tracy.

Paul got married to his beautiful Ghanaian bride in her country on May 28, 2022, and the event has caused a massive buzz on social media.

Nigerians and Ghanaians came together at the beautiful ceremony as they witnessed the nuptials between both lovebirds.

Nigerian footballer Paul Onuachu weds Ghanaian bae Tracy. Photos: @styleeventsgh

Source: Instagram

Lovely photos and videos from the occasion also made the rounds on social media.

Seeing as the both of them are from African countries with rich cultural backgrounds, they both represented the other’s tradition well with their colourful kente and Isi-Agu materials among other things.

Paul’s Igbo friends represent their culture on the dancefloor

The groom, Paul, took to the dancefloor with some of his friends as they all showed off their lovely Igbo outfits and danced happily to a Flavour song. See the lovely video below:

Tracy dances into venue in a stunning traditional outfit

The bride, Tracy, was all smiles as she danced into the wedding venue with her entourage. The new wife looked heavenly in her colourful material. She was also heavily accessorised in a gold-coloured necklace, head, wrist and leg beads. See the clip below:

Paul and Tracy take to dancefloor in lovely matching outfits

Paul and Tracy’s wedding seemed like a display of Africa’s rich culture and fashion as the couple continued to give style goals.

The newlyweds rocked matching outfits as they held hands and stepped onto the dancefloor. See the clip below:

Tracy represents husband’s culture in beautiful traditional Igbo outfit

Tracy also showed acceptance for her husband’s culture with her outfit at their wedding ceremony. She rocked a lovely red dress and accessorised her wrists and neck with beautiful red coral beads.

Her husband also rocked a cream coloured outfit with a matching red cap and coral beads around his neck. See another stunning video of the couple in the outfit below:

See more photos and videos from Paul and Tracy’s Nigerian-Ghanaian wedding below:

Fans and celebrities congratulate Paul and Tracy

Read some of their messages below:

Poco_lee:

“Let’s goo .”

Olayinka_peter:

“Congrats bro let's go .”

Onyedika15:

“Congrats snr❤️❤️.”

Paulmukairu12:

“Congratulations bros ❤️.”

Omaakatugba:

“Congrats. May God bless you both.”

Congrats to the couple.

