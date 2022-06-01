Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is among those thankful for the new month of June and she has taken to social media to mark it

The billionaire wife and month of one rocked an all-black ensemble from her fashion brand, 'Regina Daniels Fashion'

Regina was all shades of gorgeous in the two-piece outfit which she styled with a gele and a pair of coordinating black pumps

The month of June is here and for many people, this means yet another fresh start filled with endless opportunities.

This explains why a lot of people - especially celebrities - tend to mark the new month with photos and even parties.

In Regina Daniels' case, however, she decided to bless her fan with yet another dose of her gorgeousness.

The actress rocked a piece from her fashion brand. Credit: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star/billionaire wife shared two new photos of herself dressed in a two-piece lace and satin ensemble.

The form-fitting outfit which is from her fashion brand, Regina Daniels Fashion (RDF) was paired with an elaborately styled gele and a pair of coordinating black pumps.

Swipe to see more below:

