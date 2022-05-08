Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s ex-bae, Chioma, recently showed fans one of her talents on social media

The mother of one posted videos online of herself singing in a beautiful voice and it caused a stir

Numerous internet users took to Chioma’s comment section to gush over her voice while others praised her curves

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s on and off girlfriend, Chioma, has caused a stir online after she showed off one of her unknown talents.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one showed fans that she was more than just a chef and that she can also sing.

In the video posted online, Chioma was seen singing with a lovely voice as she whined her waist for the camera.

Davido's Chioma wows fans with her singing voice. Photos: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Chioma singing

Chioma’s singing video raised a lot of interesting comments on social media. While many fans hailed her voice, others noticed her beautiful curves and commented on it.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Soupamarket:

“My baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so beautiful.”

Cleopatrasblog:

“Just gorgeous ❤️.”

Bodiedbyalexa:

“Okkkk bad bish .”

Laker.kwamogi:

“Don’t hurt them now babe.”

Buqi_print:

“Chef chi with the body .”

Maureen.ellen:

“Finest, everything on a ❤️.”

I.nwankpa:

“Your voice is a dope girl, what a talent oh.”

Ijeoma.nwankpa:

“Wow, your really have talent Chi, your voice is on another level. You need to be signed for some music, you are blessed and your hair, body and dress code is just great❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..”

Nessa.wasem:

“Chi has finally blessed us with her beautiful voice .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng