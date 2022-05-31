Nia Long Celebrates Fiancé Ime Udoka for Leading the Boston Celtics to NBA Finals, Gives Cute Victory Dance
- American actress Nia Long has reminded everyone that she is still finer than ever in a new video of her dancing
- The actress was celebrating her NBA coach fiancé, Ime Udoka, who is going to the NBA championships with his team, and she looked amazing doing her victory dance
- Nia Long's dance for Ime Udoka had fans gushing over how lucky her fiancé is and over Nia's eternal good looks, while fans defended her dance moves
American actress Nia Long recently celebrated her fiancé Ime Udoka's win as an NBA coach. She is well-known in Hollywood for her acting talent.
The comedian actress has played many memorable roles for nearly three decades and fans could not help but notice that she still looks the same.
Nia Long celebrates fiancé Ime Udoka
According to New York Post, Nia Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, is the coach of the Boston Celtics and his team made it to the NBA finals. To celebrate the victory, Nia Long posted a video of herself celebrating with a little victory dance.
The actress was soon trending after fans realised how beautiful and youthful she still looks.
Mzansi defends Nia Long's moves as a Zulu dance
Some reacted to her dance moves by trying to criticise them and South Africans were quick to claim it was a Zulu dance.
@ticstrics added:
"That last right kick and clapping under the leg is all South African."
@ZoeSeptember2
"This is what I was here to say. She is channeling her inner Zulu."
@Themba_Ndlovu_ added:
"She's definitely a Zulu woman, that's a Zulu dance."
Nia Long's fans can not believe how good she looks
Peeps think Ime is a lucky man as many were in awe of his soon-to-be-wife's beauty.
@AuthorNinaPerez commented:
"She just gonna be fine her whole life, huh?"
@JLBarrow added:
"Imagine winning a conference title your first year on the job and then going home to Nia Long. Ime Udoka is Time’s Man of the Year."
