A video highlighting TikTok colossus ErkuahOfficial's humble beginning from grass to grace has sparked comments

The first few seconds of the clip show the entertainer donning simple clothes and her big transformation

However, several netizens who commented on the video shared that the only difference they see is the change in camera quality

Everyone has a beginning, and TikTok colossus, ErkuahOfficial, born Janet Awuku Offei, equally has a humble background.

In a video slide seen by Legit.ng on Instagram, the internet sensation's humble beginning has been highlighted.

The clip also spotlights how far the TikTok star has come, including making appearances at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 22.

Photos of Erkuah Official. Source: Zionfelix/Erkuah Official

Source: UGC

ErkuahOfficial is seen in the video dressed in simple clothes compared to the one she donned for the music event, which saw other celebrities flexing their fashion credentials on the red carpet.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The TikTok entertainer has come far since she began making comic videos last year to delight her followers.

The grass to grace video highlighting her humble beginning and her rise to prominence has garnered reactions on social media. Several people, however, indicated that they cannot see any difference.

Compiled below are some of the comments:

Enzympb commented:

"Only difference I see is camera quality."

Nanaakua895 agreed:

"Nothing changed. Just maybe the quality of the camera now."

Ask_of_jude_abaga commented:

"Very soon she will do yash."

Travelpluggh said:

"Nothing changed. She only had to wear makeup and change clothes."

Iyabo Ojo transforms into Dbanj in TikTok video

Actress Iyabo Ojo doesn’t shy away from dance challenges on TikTok and she joined one being sponsored by singer, Dbanj.

The actress took to her Instagram page with her entry for the #Faceshine challenge and she made quite the impression on her Instagram followers.

In her typical fashion, the Nollywood diva made sure to bring her character to life by wearing a faux moustache and dressing just like the Kokomaster.

This was followed by Iyabo mouthing lyrics of the record as she made funny dance moves.

Sharing the video, Iyabo equally announced that she would be giving out the sum of N500k, N300k and N200k to three different fans who are able to film their version of the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng