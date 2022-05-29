Popular dancer Kaffy revealed in an interview that her ex-husband Joseph Ameh slept with not just anyone but her bestfriend

Seeing as the interview has gone viral, the dancer's ex decided to speak up and tell his side of the story for the first and last time

In his statement, Ameh debunked the claim that he slept with any of Kaffy's close pals and took responsibility for his foolishness in their union

Popular Nigerian dancer Kafayat Shafau aka Kaffy stirred reactions on social media after she revealed that her ex-husband, Joseph Ameh cheated on her with her best friend in their marriage.

She also disclosed that she stopped being intimate with Ameh three years before they decided to go their separate ways.

Kaffy's ex-hubby says he didn't sleep with any of her close friends Photo credit: @kaffydance/@papiijameh

Source: Instagram

I didn't sleep with your best friend or close pal

Joseph Ameh decided to speak up after Kaffy's interview and he noted that he would only address the issue once.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He admitted that he made silly mistakes in their marriage and took full responsibility for his foolishness, but denied sleeping with any of Kaffy's close friend or best friend.

Ameh also pointed out that he was never violent towards his ex-wife and went on to advice his ex to move on just like he has tried to do.

"The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives. This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject."

Ameh also dropped a cryptic post insinuating that Kaffy will drag another man she gets with.

"Na my turn today, another man tomorrow."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Joseph Ameh's revelation

like____felicity:

"So you were actually sleeping with other people...wonderful.

nene_george:

"So who did you sleep with nah?? Uncle you cheeet or you no cheeeet??? This is why marrying young men with dahdah dey taya persin. They’re never committed‍♀️"

topaz_int:

"They should sha remember they have kids. Talmabout she should move on, what's that? Can you move on from your kids too?"

maya.salis:

"He admitted by his first paragraph! Case close...continue zuzuing."

mz_vop:

"He was just using her."

Disappointed man criticises Kaffy’s separation fom her hubby

Many Nigerians were surprised when dancer Kaffy announced that she had separated from her husband Joseph Ameh.

A young man called Chukwuonu Chinedu Emmanuel, who was disappointed by the news, decided to let the professional dancer know how he felt about it.

Emmanuel stated that Kaffy has joined the bandwagon and made young people who look up to her believe that divorce is okay.

Source: Legit.ng