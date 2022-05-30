Waasafi Lecords: Mixed Reactions as Zambian Man Hilariously Claims He Looks Like Diamond Platnumz
- Internet users were amused after a Zambian national publicly claimed to be Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz's lookalike
- The man further tickled netizens when he attempted to pronounce Wasafi record's catchphrase, but mispronounced it
- Identified only as Virus, the man spotting short dreadlocks became an internet sensation with his authoritative claims
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Zambian man has tickled netizens after authoritatively claiming he is Diamond Platnumz's lookalike.
Waaasafiii
The short dreadlocked man identified as Virus additionally threw in the name of former Wasafi Records signee Harmonize in a video posted online.
Virus humorously attempted to imitate the Tanzania record label's catchline Wasafi, but mispronounced it, attracting a comical response from internet users.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He is heard saying:
"Waaasafiiii, wasafi records Harmonize in the biu bui."
Dem no dey cook for here: Hilarious reactions as Whitemoney shares poster, reveals plan to become president
Video below:The TikTok video received comments from online users and below are some.
@rango wrote:
"Some resemblances are there."
@user3126899149468 wrote:
"Don't kill me before my time."
@DonRasMakaveli wrote:
"I think he is the one who says wasafi."
@user6261642579801 wrote:
"For me its the wasafiiiiii lekodi."
@user8474003977746
"I have seen this guy before.....wassafi lekodiis."
@ejaydaniels6 wrote:
"Mmm diamond will kill himself, this is so funny."
Doppelganger
Internet users have previously known Diamond Platnumz's Kenyan doppelganger who hails from Mtwapa, Mombasa.
The lad, identified as Patrick Mabeya who shares a striking resemblance with the 'Sikomi' hitmaker was just your ordinary boda boda rider trying to eke an honest living.
No sooner had Patrick enjoyed his fifteen minutes of fame than yet another Diamond look-alike emerged.
The singer, who goes by the name Alfarsy Kibwana lives in Mombasa, Kenya where he has been trying to make it as a musician.
She's here: Beautiful Ivorian lady supporting & following UK-Lagos biker shares video as she arrives Lagos for him
Man shares a striking resemblance with Davido, disguises like him
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man became a viral sensation after acting and speaking exactly like music superstar, Davido.
The man who identified himself as Twin OBO acted in a comedy skit with comedian, Cute Abiola.
Portraying himself as Davido, he outsmarted the ace comedian, and Nigerians have commented about his striking resemblance with the singer.
Source: Legit.ng