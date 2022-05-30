Internet users were amused after a Zambian national publicly claimed to be Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz's lookalike

The man further tickled netizens when he attempted to pronounce Wasafi record's catchphrase, but mispronounced it

Identified only as Virus, the man spotting short dreadlocks became an internet sensation with his authoritative claims

A Zambian man has tickled netizens after authoritatively claiming he is Diamond Platnumz's lookalike.

A Zambian only identified as Virus has hilariously claimed to be Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz's lookalike. Photo: Young Willy, Diamond.

Source: UGC

Waaasafiii

The short dreadlocked man identified as Virus additionally threw in the name of former Wasafi Records signee Harmonize in a video posted online.

Virus humorously attempted to imitate the Tanzania record label's catchline Wasafi, but mispronounced it, attracting a comical response from internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He is heard saying:

"Waaasafiiii, wasafi records Harmonize in the biu bui."

Video below:

The TikTok video received comments from online users and below are some.

@rango wrote:

"Some resemblances are there."

@user3126899149468 wrote:

"Don't kill me before my time."

@DonRasMakaveli wrote:

"I think he is the one who says wasafi."

@user6261642579801 wrote:

"For me its the wasafiiiiii lekodi."

@user8474003977746

"I have seen this guy before.....wassafi lekodiis."

@ejaydaniels6 wrote:

"Mmm diamond will kill himself, this is so funny."

Doppelganger

Internet users have previously known Diamond Platnumz's Kenyan doppelganger who hails from Mtwapa, Mombasa.

The lad, identified as Patrick Mabeya who shares a striking resemblance with the 'Sikomi' hitmaker was just your ordinary boda boda rider trying to eke an honest living.

No sooner had Patrick enjoyed his fifteen minutes of fame than yet another Diamond look-alike emerged.

The singer, who goes by the name Alfarsy Kibwana lives in Mombasa, Kenya where he has been trying to make it as a musician.

Man shares a striking resemblance with Davido, disguises like him

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man became a viral sensation after acting and speaking exactly like music superstar, Davido.

The man who identified himself as Twin OBO acted in a comedy skit with comedian, Cute Abiola.

Portraying himself as Davido, he outsmarted the ace comedian, and Nigerians have commented about his striking resemblance with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng