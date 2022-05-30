Content creator Mr Tov has humoured his fans and followers on social media after sharing a video of his son

Apparently, the one-year-old had a hospital visit but it wasn't without some words of advice for the doctor who attended to him

The little man while talking about the visit said he told the doctor that sometimes little kids just want ice-cream

Nigeria TikTok star, Ola Ojo, better known as Mr Tov, recently sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing yet another video of his one-year-old son.

The little man, Leo, had a hospital visit and he talked about his experience with the doctor in the video shared.

Smart 1-year-old son hilariously 'schools' doctors. Photo: @mr_tov

Source: Instagram

According to Leo, after telling the doctor that his belly hurts, he was offered some medicine to make him feel better.

Leo, however, said he took a moment to let the doctor know that medicine isn’t the only solution to solving problems for little kids.

He said all they want sometimes is just some ice cream to feel better. Leo hilariously complained about having to teach doctors, adding that he got the ice cream from his dad and now feels much better.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

femi_bridget said:

"He is so smart."

iam_ejuonepaul said:

"Ice cream is the medicine now ooo."

mebecomingmum said:

"I can't deal with how cute he is ."

call_me_armstrong said:

"He is a smart boy!."

murna_muna said:

"wow wow! Doctors una don hear am from our lil cutie here right? Not everything is medicine pls! You actually spoke for all cute lil Leo."

trishcakes_ said:

"Really smart, been wondering if he’s reading from somewhere but just realized he might not be up to 4 ."

