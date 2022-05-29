Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo clocked 60 in March and he was well celebrated by his fans and colleagues both off and on social media

To wrap it up, the movie star is throwing a party today March 29 and from the look of things, it is going to be a s t ar studded affair

s ar The event venue is well decorated with lights and flowers with dapper photos of the actor displayed at different angles at the entrance

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is celebrating his 60th birthday today May 29 witha party that promises to be fun and star studded.

The actor clocked the new age in March but has decided to pull the people in his life to Lagos for one night of huge celebration.

Video from Kanayo O. Kanayo's birthday venue Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The party venue is well decorated with flowers and celebratory balloons with photos of Kanayo spread on posters around the entrance.

The hall itself is a well lit atmosphere with flower on each table and a promising menu that seeks to satisfy the guests' stomachs.

"KOKisOKat60 celebration party is 97% ready. My dear friends, welcome to Lagos."

Watch videos below:

Nigerians celebrate Kanayo

workofgodofficial:

"Happy birthday my man."

chibikem77:

"The setting says it all, congratulations Ihe Mbaise jiri ka Mba."

lydianjohn:

"Great Achiever worthy of every celebration"

simplysplendour:

"Happiest birthday Sir may you live long."

ifeanyi.emmanuelugwu:

"Congratulations and happy birthday to you sir."

zickkynora:

"Happy birthday Uncle KOK. Many more fruitful years ahead... Cheers "

ebyjean:

"Happy birthday Dede..keep living in good health and strong bones "

Celebs storm nightclub to celebrate Kanayo O. Kanayo

Much loved actor Kanayo O Kanayo clocked the big 60 on Tuesday, March 2, and he was celebrated by many who have come to love him over the years.

The Nollywood veteran returned to his official Instagram page with videos showing more activities that went down in celebration of the new age.

One of the videos captured several guests seated at a nightspot as they enjoyed delicacies that had been specially made to celebrate the actor.

Colleagues Femi Branch, Bassy Ekpeyong among others were seen partying hard with the birthday boy at a nightclub.

Source: Legit.ng