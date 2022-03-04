Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo recently clocked 60 and he was heartily celebrated by many in the online community

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t stop on social media as indicated by recent videos shared by the actor on Instagram

Kanayo alongside some close friends and colleagues in the industry all had a good time celebrating at a nightclub

Others who couldn’t be physically present to celebrate the veteran entertainer were seen congratulating him in the comment section

Much loved actor Kanayo O Kanayo clocked the big 60 on Tuesday, March 2, and he was celebrated by many who have come to love him over the years.

The Nollywood veteran recently returned to his official Instagram page with videos showing more activities that went down in celebration of the new age.

Nollywood celebs storm nightclub to celebrate Kanayo O. Kanayo at 60. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

One of the videos captured several guests seated at a nightspot as they enjoyed delicacies that had been specially made to celebrate the actor.

Watch the video below:

Kanayo also returned with another video showing how things went a notch higher with other people who came out to celebrate with him.

Colleagues Femi Branch, Bassy Ekpeyong among others were seen partying hard with the birthday boy at a nightclub.

Watch the video below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for Kanayo

chief_femibranch said:

"Indeed Enugu turned up for the Iconic and legendary KOK it was a beauty to behold!"

jenniferpat1995 said:

"@kanayo.o.kanayo happy birthday boss wish you many more years ahead."

tongwohclinton said:

"Happy birthday daddy @kanayo.o.kanayo .. more age and wisdom, knowledge and longevity in life. More blessings Papa..."

nba_huncho_otf said:

"Happy birthday sir I wish you long life and prosperity."

materiaentertainment said:

"I they pray as God don blessed our daddy sir @kanayo.o.kanayo May almighty lord protect him from his enemies."

